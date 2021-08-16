Judy May Lee, 74, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at home with her family by her side. She was born on October 12, 1947, to Hyder and Pauline Ham in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Judy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to so many. She was a proud member of East Mt. Zion Baptist Church. A special thank you to her niece, Teresa Brown, for taking such good care of her while she had been sick. She enjoyed traveling, cruising the ocean, gardening, cooking/baking (she made the best chicken and dumplings, chess squares, and pumpkin roll), and helping to raise all her grand-babies. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Johnny Lee, parents, Hyder & Pauline Ham, two sisters and two brothers, Rosie Sanders, Martha Mitchell, John Ham, and Willard Ham, as well as a granddaughter, Faith Lee. She is survived by two sons, Allan Lee and wife Jodi of LaGrange, Ohio, Roger Lee and wife Lisa of Grafton, Ohio; two daughters, Sheila Winemiller and husband Brett of Dallas, North Carolina, and Nancy King and husband Carl of Baldwyn, Mississippi; two brothers Elmer Ham, OC Ham, and one sister Irene Eaton; many grandchildren, Bryan Barley, Jon Lee, Gavin Lee, Julianne Lee, Nathan Lee, Emma Lee, Steven Valerius, Randy Valerius (Rachel Kuhns), Dakota Valerius, Jack King (Tiffany King), Carleena King (Austin Roberts), Cash King (Kaylee Courtney), and JJ King; great grandchildren, Bentley, Isabella, and Jaxon King. Pallbearers will be Cash King, Jack King, Gavein Lee, Randy Valerius, Dakota Valerius, Austin Roberts and JJ King. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, 309 N. 2nd Street, Baldwyn, Mississippi, 38824, 662-365-8511. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, with the service following at 4:00 p. m. with Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
