OXFORD, MS -- Katherine "Kathi" Nolen Lee, 61, passed away Sunday, February 02, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, Oxford, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at West Hall at Waller Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oxford Memorial Cemetery in Oxford, MS.

