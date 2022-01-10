82, Marie Lee was born on May 5, 1939 in Monroe County. She was educated and enjoyed many years of her life in St. Louis, MO, employed as a surgical tech for 31 years. Later, she returned to Mississippi and continued her career for 5 additional years at NMMC, before retiring. She extensively loved God, her family, friends, and many traveling adventures. On January 5, 2022, Marie transitioned to life eternal at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Louisiana. Her memories will forever be cherished by her husband, Joseph Nathaniel Lee; two daughters: Loretta V. Johnson and Alice Blinkley; three sons: Jeffrey Vasser, Darryl Vasser, Joey Eugene Lee; seven step-children; four sisters: Charlie M. King (James); Mary Ann Troope, Arvella Gardner, Margie V. Pierce; a brother: Sam Vasser; 28 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Public Visitation will be held at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Ave., Okolona, MS 38860 on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 4-6 p.m. A Celebration of Life (limited to Immediate Family members only) will be on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at New Hebron M.B. Church, at 2 p.m. Masks are REQUIRED to be worn for both visitation and service. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.