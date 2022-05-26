Ray Demontrell Lee, 41, passed away Sunday, May 08, 2022, at a residence in Jackson. Services will be on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1:00pm at Redeemer Church, PCA, 640 E. Northside Drive, Jackson, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 3:00-6:00pm at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 W. Northside Drive, Jackson, MS. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Clinton, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.