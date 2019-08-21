ABBEVILLE,MS -- Rodney Darrell Lee, 48, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis. Services will be on Friday August 23, 2019 with visitations from 2:00-4:00 at Serenity Williams Funeral Home in Oxford. Serenity Williams Funeral Home is in charge of services.

