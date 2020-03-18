CALHOUN CITY -- Samuel Douglas Lee, 47, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.