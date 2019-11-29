Sarah E. Lee, 81, of Jumpertown, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born on January 1, 1938, to Woodrow and Ethel English. Sarah graduated from Jumpertown High School and later became an LPN. She loved taking care of the sick and elderly. After working briefly at both the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville and Magnolia Hospital in Corinth, she worked most of her nursing career at the Corinth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Corinth, MS. Visitation will be from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Sunday December 1, 2019, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00pm at McMillan Funeral Home. Bro. Terry Roberts, pastor of Sarah's home church, Jumpertown Church of Christ, will be officiating. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery. She was survived by her sister-in-law, Edith W. English; her nephews Mark (Lisa) English of Walnut, Todd (Michelle) English of Booneville, and Brock (Emilie) English of Tupelo; her beloved great-nieces, Kelsey (Clay) Viar of Corinth, and Sara Kate English of Booneville; special great-nephews, Curt Bailey of Boise, Idaho, Sam English of Booneville, and Charlie English of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Weldon P. Lee, her parents, and brother, Garry W. English. Pallbearers will be nephews Mark English, Todd English, and Brock English; and her great-nephews Curt Bailey, Sam English, and Charlie English. Honorary pallbearers will be Dean English, Randy English, Larry English, Billy Brumley, and Edward Haden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jumpertown Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.