Scotty James Lee, 40, passed away April 23, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born April 1, 1980 in Senatobia, the son of Jimmy Lee and Patricia Ann White. He worked as a truck driver and also at Lane Industries. He also served in the National Guard and enjoyed cooking. Scotty leaves behind his three children, Scotty James Lee Jr., Brandon Eugene Lee, and Jacob Lee; and three brothers, Jimmy Dale Lee, Michael Wayne Lee, and Tommy James Lee. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia and a brother, Billy Joe. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
75°
Fair
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 24, 2020 @ 6:10 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.