Scotty James Lee, 40, passed away April 23, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born April 1, 1980 in Senatobia, the son of Jimmy Lee and Patricia Ann White. He worked as a truck driver and also at Lane Industries. He also served in the National Guard and enjoyed cooking. Scotty leaves behind his three children, Scotty James Lee Jr., Brandon Eugene Lee, and Jacob Lee; and three brothers, Jimmy Dale Lee, Michael Wayne Lee, and Tommy James Lee. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia and a brother, Billy Joe. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

