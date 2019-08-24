Sharron Lynn Lee, 58, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis. She was born in Booneville on May 29, 1961, to Thomas William Floyd and Othella Kendrick Floyd. She had been a hairdresser for many years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her grandbabies. Funeral services will be Monday, August 26, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Snowdown Church of Christ with Jamie Basden, Bro. Mike Floyd, and Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. A visitation will also be Monday at the church from 12:00 until 2:00. Burial will be in Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by daughters, Michelle Basden (Jamie), of Biggersville, Amanda Lee Presley (Wayne) of Booneville; the father of her children Rickey M. Lee; brothers, Micheal Floyd (Milinda), Billy Floyd, and Stevie Floyd (Barbara), all of Booneville; one sister, Barbara Tucker of Booneville; grandchildren, Grant Saylors (Tracy), Conner Saylors, Camden Saylors, Lily and Lola Basden, and John Bennett Basden, Gage Presley, Matti Presley, Colton Basden, and Megan Basden; great-grandchildren, William Sky Cole, Matthew Drake Saylors, and Princeton Carter Saylors. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Rickey Matthew Lee; her granddaughter, Rawlings Clair Presley; sister, Sandra Poteet Floyd; brothers, Wade Floyd and Donnie Floyd; brother-in-law, Earl Tucker; and sister-in-law, Peggy Floyd. Pallbearers will be Conner Saylors, Jeremy Floyd, Jason Floyd, Rickey M. Lee, Grant Saylors, and Doug Floyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Camden Saylors, Colton Basden, Princeton Carter Saylors, Gage Presley, Matthew Drake Saylors, and William Sky Cole. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
