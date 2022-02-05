Tyler Lee passed to his next life on January 31, 2022. He was born in Birmingham, AL on June 5, 1970 and lived in Kingston Springs, TN. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jobi Payne Lee, his two children, Colton and Audrey Lee, Jobi's children, Paige McKinney Zettergren, Kyle and Kendall McKinney, one brother, Jordan Riley of Tupelo, MS, one niece, Taylor Riley of Tupelo, his parents, Linda and Ron Prather of Brentwood, TN, and his cousin like a brother, Shannon Williams of Memphis. His birth father was Bob Lee of West Point, MS. Tyler is preceded in death by his grandmother, Olga Rogers from Okolona, MS and Robert and Jewel Lee of Aberdeen, MS. He was a Territory Manager for Spectrum Industries based in Chippewa Falls, WI since May 2017. He was responsible for KY, TN, AL, MS, AR and LA. He was a dedicated and successful businessman who held both his job and coworkers close to heart. As a Mississippi State Alumnus, Tyler was a life long supporter of MSU sports. He was active with MSU sports boards and made contributions to the University. It's been said that Tyler was seldom seen wearing any clothing that didn't represent MSU. He loved canoeing, kayaking, fishing and concerts with his son, brothers and friends. He was quick witted and kept everyone laughing. He will be remembered for his fun loving personality. He loved his friends and family unconditionally. He was a kind, compassionate and generous giver with a huge heart. Tyler will be sorely missed by friends, family and all those whose lives he touched. Tyler's Celebration of Life will be at the Mississippi State University Chapel of Memories on February 13, at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to your local Humane Society.
