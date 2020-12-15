William David Lee born March 29, 1954 in Lucedale, MS of Kingwood, TX. Age 66. Died on December 8th, 2020. He was the son of the late Rev. Marvin K. and the late Evelyn Lee. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sherry Brown Lee and one son, Zachary Thomas Lee. He is also survived by two sisters and one brother. Mrs. Kathy McNair of Picayune, MS. Mrs. Karen Waddington of McCleary, WA. And Daniel Lee of Picayune, MS. David attended Northwest Jr College and Louisiana State University. He worked as Vice President of Rentals at Critical Rental Solutions in Houston, TX. In past years he also served as part time music director at several churches in the Tupelo area, Calvary Baptist Church in Slidell, LA, and served as a deacon and choir member at Second Baptist Church in Kingwood, TX. Pryor Funeral Home in Calhoun City, MS is in charge of arrangements. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00pm at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Calhoun City. Bro Jim Vance will be officiating, with Bro. Chad Logan delivering the eulogy. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.pryorfuneralhome.com
