After a long and fulfilling life, Callie Doyle (Boosey) Leech passed away at age 92 at his home in Smithville on the morning of January 11. He was born the third of six sons to Jessie Elder and Lena Dill Leech on January 5 1929, in Smithville. On July 23, 1948, he married Barbara Ann Silas. This union lasted for over seventy-two years. Boosey was an United States Army Veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict. He retired from the Engelhard Corporation after twenty-eight years of service, last working at the Aberdeen Mines. He was a long time member of the New Bethel United Methodist Church in Turon. In his younger days, he was an avid fisherman always keeping a log of how many fish he caught on a given day. In addition to fishing, he enjoyed mowing yard, sometimes as many as twenty per week. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Hansel, James, Robert and Bobby. He is survived by his wife of seventy-two years, two sons Eddie (Gidget) of Fulton and Mike (Barbara) of Franklin, Tennessee, grandson Jesse (Paige) of Jackson, Tennessee, brother Rex (Sandra) of Smithville, Many nieces, nephews, and Max his trusted dog. Due to the COVID pandemic, there are no services scheduled. Memorials may be sent to the New Bethel United Methodist Church, %Rev. Debra Lay, 60019 Drew Lane, Smithville, MS 38870. Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.