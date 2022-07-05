Ellie Don Leech, 86, passed away June 30 at his home in Amory. Don is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Welch Leech, as well as two children and their spouses, Marsha and Mike Tapscott and Michael and Debbie Leech; four grandchildren, Zachary Leech, Whitney Fisher, David Tapscott and John Tapscott; and four great grandchildren, Cole Fisher, Clay Fisher, Ryleigh Leech and Jaxon Leech. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vester and Edna Leech, two sisters, Mary Cody and Carolyn Leech, and an infant daughter. He earned an associate of arts degree from Itawamba Junior College in 1955 and a bachelor of business administration from the University of Mississippi in 1957. He remained an avid Ole Miss fan throughout his life. Following college, he served in the U.S. Air Force then lived in Jackson, Mississippi for several years before moving his family of four to Amory in 1964. His employment includes working as a vice president at Gilmore Puckett Lumber Company then buying and operating a small grocery store, Leech Grocery. His longest tenure in his career was with Morgan Lumber Sales, based in Columbus, Ohio, and he had a one-man office based in Amory. He especially enjoyed the years that his office shared the same office space as the Amory Chamber of Commerce. Don was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and chairman for many terms. He served as a Sunday school teacher and a member of the church choir for many years. He also was a member of Gideon's International. He was a long-time member of the Amory Civitan Club, which later merged with the local Kiwanis Club. He spent numerous hours over many years placing American flags to fly at local businesses on holidays. Family time and living a life that glorified God defined him. He and Betty spent countless hours at school, church, sporting and civic events to show their love and support for the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of his favorite hobbies was travel. Together, he and his wife traveled to all 50 U.S. states and several foreign countries. Their travel included solo trips, extended family trips and cross country trips with friends. He enjoyed the act of planning trips for himself and others. Many in his circle called upon his travels to help them plan their trips. In addition, Don and Betty enjoyed Southern Gospel music and had many fine adventures attending concerts with their friends. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, July 8, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Amory, with the Bro. Allen Simpson and Jimmy McFatter officiating. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery. Pickle Funeral Home will be in charge of the services. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Crump, Cole Fisher, Zachary Leech, Mickey Russell, David Tapscott and John Tapscott. Honorary pallbearers will be past and current First Baptist deacons and the McDonald's coffee club in Amory. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM- 3:00 PM Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to First Friends, a non-profit senior daycare center, at First Baptist Church in Amory.
