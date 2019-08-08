Michael Gene Leech, 42, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home. He was born September 6, 1976, in Amory, to Bobby Gene and Lynn Ann Schmidt Leech. He was a certified Nursing Assistant and worked at several nursing homes. He always showed a special love and care for all his patients. He enjoyed music, and especially enjoyed being around his family. A Celebration of life service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Harold Ozbirn and Bro. Tommy King officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Grove Cemetery. Survivors include his parents, Bobby and Lynn Schmidt Leech; one brother, James Leech (Melissa); one sister, Kisha Stephenson, all of Fulton; step-daughter, Makenna Wilkerson; two nephews, Preston Leech and Grant Stephenson; two nieces, Megan Leech and Abby Stephenson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oather and Dorothy Leech, and Ernie and Carolyn Schmidt. Pallbearers will be Bobby Cleveland, Carson Cook, B.J. Wiles, Lee Tate, Dustin Jones, and Marty Williams. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time Friday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. A special thanks to Dr. Claire Northington and staff. Online condolences and a guest book may be viewed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

