William Earl Leech, 87, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at NMMC from complications of Covid-19. An Itawamba County native, William was born May 9, 1934 in Fulton to the late Marlin Eugene Leech and Mary Lee Stewart. He graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School. A patriotic American, he joined the U. S. Army where he served two years with service in Germany where he was a Reconnisant Scout with the 3rd Armored Brigade. He honorably discharged as a Spec. 4th Class. He came home and began a 40 year career with Daybrite Lighting in Tupelo. He was a proud member of the I.B.E. W. #1028 where he served many years as business manager. His hobbies included tending his yard to perfection, gardening , and doting over antique cars. A marathon runner, he participated in many marathons and half-marathons for many years. A Baptist, he enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. A service celebrating his life will be held at 4 PM Saturday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Allen's Chapel United Methodist Church with Bro. Paul Young officiating. A. J. Wilemon will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in Gilvo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7 PM Friday at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel and from 3 PM-service time Saturday at Allen's Chapel. Survivors include his lifelong sweetheart and wife of 66 years, Jean Wheeler Leech of Tupelo; his daughter, Rosanne Hays and husband, Norman of Mooreville; 4 grandchildren, Benjamin "Ben" Hays, Nathan Hays (Nikki), Ashley Hays and Courtney Capps (Andrew); 5 great grandchildren, Dean, Levi, Evelyn, Dalton and Oliver; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
