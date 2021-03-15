Annie Lee Leflore, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Southaven. Graveside . Services will be on Saturday March 20, 2021 12 Noon at Cane Creek Cemetery 351 CR 308 Houlka, MS. Visitation will be on Friday March 19, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

