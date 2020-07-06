Mr. Archie C. Leggett, 93, of Grenada, MS died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at UMMC Grenada. He was born December 12, 1926 in Drew, MS. Archie was an active member of First Baptist Church in Grenada. A private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery will be officiated by Brother John Boler and Brother Jim Nunnelee and assisted by Wayne Roberts. Archie grew up in Ruleville, MS before serving in the army becoming a Veteran of World War ll. After returning from the war he met and married the Love of His Life, Peggy Juawice Ingold of Indianola, MS. They were married on November 8, 1948. In 2019, they celebrated 71 years of marriage. They made their home in Greenwood, MS where Archie worked for Coca-Cola Bottling Company for a few years. Then he began selling cars for Delta Chevrolet where he received many awards. He continued selling cars at Delta Chevrolet until becoming co-owner of Cliff Colbert Chevrolet -Olds-Toyota ( called by many "The Chevrolet Place")in Grenada, MS. During his 40 year career in auto sales he sold new and used vehicles of all makes and models of automobiles and motorcycles. Archie's hobbies through the years included fishing, watching MSU Bulldogs and entertaining his children, grandchildren, and great grand children. Also, he loved gardening and he took pride in growing tomatoes and gifting them to his family and friends. He always tried to get the first ripe tomato by July 4th. He did very much enjoy cruising town in his antique station wagon called the "Cruiser". Archie had many names around the house and Grenada, "DAD" around the Chevrolet Place, "Big Archie" by his three children and "Daddy Archie" by the grands and great grands. Archie never met a stranger and he loved meeting people and could most definitely be called a "People Person". Mr. Leggett is survived by his wife of 71 years, Peggy of Grenada, son ,Archie Leggett, Jr.(Glenda), Niceville, FL, daughter, Penny, (Irvin) Chaney, of Philadelphia, MS, daughter, Patsy (Harold) Hankins of Ripley, MS. Grandchildren; Shannon Morrow (BJ) , Brad Chaney (Stephanie), Lindsey Chaney, Krystle Stanley (Michael), Lauren Loper (Blake) , eleven Great Grandchildren Mr. Leggett was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mabry Leggett, brother, Marvin Leggett, sisters, Velma Browning and Jesse Irwin. Honorary Pallbearers: Charles Blair, George Hightower, Harold Horton, Cannon Kirk, Dynamite Kirk, Thomas Ligon, Chuck McDaniel, David McWhorter, Ralph Petty, and Ray Sellers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to First Baptist Church, 450 Faith Drive, Grenada, MS 38901. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
