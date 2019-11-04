UNION COUNTY -- Marvin Loyd Lemar, 29, passed away Saturday, November 02, 2019, at his residence in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, November 7 at 3 PM at The Memory Chapel of new Albany Funearl & Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 7 from 1 PM to 3 PM at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Private.

