Marvin Loyd Lemar, 29, resident of New Albany, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Services remembering the life of Loyd will be at 3 PM Thursday, November 7 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. A private family burial will be at a later date. Loyd was born March 2, 1990 in New Albany, MS and is the son of Cherie Smith of Horn Lake, MS and Lloyd Lemar of New Albany. He received his education in the Myrtle Public School System and was currently employed with his father at King's Construction. A Christian, Loyd enjoyed technology and outdoor activities. His pleasant smile and personality will be remembered by family and friends. Visitation for Loyd will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Thursday, November 7 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. In addition to his parents, Loyd is survived by his wife, Autumn Charbauski Lemar of New Albany, one daughter, Ciara Lemar of New Albany and one sister, Maranda Smith of Corinth. The family request that memorials be directed to the International Heifer Society to eradicate poverty and hunger, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR, 72202. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Loyd's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com. (662) 539-7000
