Lona Ruth Lemmon passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 88, in Byhalia, MS. She was born on December 6th, 1931, in Mantachie, MS to Elzie Houston and Cleo Lesley Sheffield. She will be best remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Ruth dedicated her life to her family and took pride in her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her five children; Rocky (Debra) Lemmon of Byhalia, MS, Danny (Gayle-deceased) Lemmon of Bruce, MS, Scott (Marilyn) Lemmon of Nesbit, MS, Mark (Terri) Lemmon of Olive Branch, MS and Theresa (Tim) Hankins of Byhalia, MS; her twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; her sister Peggy (Lindon) Lollar of Mantachie, MS; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Lemmon, her parents, her five brothers, five sisters, and special friend Winford Rogers. Services will be held at McNeese - Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie, MS on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 200 p.m. Visitation will be from 12:00pm - 2:00pm. Lona Ruth will be buried at Walton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chase Nichols, Jacob Lemmon, Clint Lemmon, Daniel Lemmon, and Austin Nichols. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Lona Ruth to Shiloh Methodist Church in Mantachie, MS Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
