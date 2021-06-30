On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, Johnny Lemons, 69, resident of Myrtle, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. All services will be private. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funerals and Cremations of New Albany. Born October 31, 1951 in New Albany, MS, he was the son of the late Faye Collins and James Lemons. He received his education in the Humbodlt County Public School System in Tennessee. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and worked as farmer until his recent retirement. A Christian, Mr. Lemons had a passion for farming and gardening. A family man, he will be remembered as a loving brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by five sisters, Linda Wilkerson (Bobby) of Blue Mountain, Sherry Leggett (Bo) of Hickory Flat, Debbie Mattox of Myrtle, Shelia Lemons of Meridian, Gloria Cokel (Kris) of Collinsville, two brothers, Jimmy Lemons (Isabelle) of Tomball, Texas, Charles Collins (Jamie) of Hickory Flat. He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Lemons, one sister, Nan Lemons, one brother, Ray Lemons and his grandparents Lonnie and Ilene Goolsby. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Lemons family at nafuneralsandcremations.com The American Flag at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care honors Mr. Lemons and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
