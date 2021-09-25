David Andrew Lence

David Andrew Lence passed away at the age of 52 on September 23, 2021 at the Union County Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. He was born January 16, 1969 to Kenneth W. Lence, Sr. and Annie Dillard (Lence) in Tippah County, Mississippi. He was married to Christy Todd Lence and attended the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. He graduated Ripley High School in 1987. He attended Northeast for 2 years and graduated from Ole Miss. He started working with the U.S. Postal Service in Tupelo, MS, as a barcode operator and then transferred to the Ripley Post Office in 2013 to work as a window clerk. David is survived by his wife: Christy Todd Lence of Walnut, MS; his father: Kenneth W. Lence, Sr. (Mary Jo); one niece: Katie May (Lance) of Mooreville, MS (Jurdan, Sloan, Wyatt); one nephew: Kevin Wayne Lence of Ripley, MS; two brothers: Ken Lence (Sheila) Ripley, MS, Jason Lence of Milledgeville, GA; three step brothers: Stephen (Joyce) Morris of Henderson, TN, Dan "Jake" Morris (Melanie) of Nashville, TN, Chuck (Natalie) Morris of Jackson, TN. He is preceded in death by his mother: Annie Dillard Lence; his grandparents: Leonard & Mary Lence, Charlie & Tina Dillard. The funeral was held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the McBride Funeral Home. It was officiated by Bro. Rick Cisowski and Chuck Morris. Interment was at the Palmer Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers: Lance May, Randy Smith, Allen McMillin, Hoyt Martindale, Shane Brawner, Larry Brawner. Honorary Pallbearer: Kevin Lence. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

