Edward Jackson "Jackie" Lence passed to his eternal home at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, March 9, 2022. Jackie was born June 5, 1938 in Ripley, MS to the late Luther Pearl Lence and Grady Mae Davis Lence of Tippah County, MS. He graduated from Shady Grove High School. He served in the National Guard from 1960 to 1964. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Ripley, MS. He married Patsy Naron Lence in 1978 and enjoyed 44 years of marriage until her passing in November 16, 2019. He worked as a sweet potato farmer and electrician. His favorite past time was fishing and spending time with family and friends. During the later years he always enjoyed the time spent with his close and faithful friends. We're so thankful for the friends who fed him, took him for doctor visits and loved him well. Special thanks to Judy Hopper and Martha Goolsby. A celebration of life service will be Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation prior to service at 10:00 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home. His quiet and loving nature will be treasured by his family. Left to fondly remember Jackie are his daughters: Crystal Lence Hutcheson (David), of Paducah, KY, Terri Yarbrough Stanford (John) of Ripley, MS, Kim Yarbrough Hardy (Jeff) of Branson West, MO; sons: Buck Yarbrough (Gena) of Saltillo, MS, Andy Yarbrough (Peggy) of Waynesboro, TN; grandchildren: Jack McCall, David Hutcheson, Stephen, Taylor and Adam Stanford, Joshua and Jacob Hardy, Chelsea Wildmon, Houston Yarbrough, Andrew, Elizabeth, and Austin Yarbrough; 10 great grandchildren; one brother: Luther Allen Lence of Ripley, MS. He is preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two sisters: Marjorie Crawford and Emma Parker. Dr. Jeff Hardy, son-in-law, will be officiating. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers will be his Sunday School Class, Duane Bullard, Coffee Drinking Buddies: Tommy Benson, Billy Ray Vance and Billy Hoyt Richardson. Memorials in his honor can be sent to: My Choices, P.O. Box 1351, Ripley, MS 38663. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
