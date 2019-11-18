Patsy Naron Lence passed to her eternal home Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born on December 11, 1937 to James "Jack" and Bonnie Martin Naron of Vardaman, Mississippi. She graduated from Vardaman High School and attended Itawamba Junior College in Fulton. She was an employee of South Central Bell Phone Company for twenty-six years where she was active in the Pioneers. She was the owner of 4 West Window, a custom drapery business. She was a professional seamstress, master gardener and a devoted, active member of First Baptist Church in Ripley. Patsy was an active member of civic clubs including My Choices Pregnancy Help Clinic. As a master gardener, she received Yard of the Month and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Garden Club. Her greatest enjoyment included time with family and friends. Her thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren were the joys of her life. A service celebrating the life of Patsy Naron Lence will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 3:30 P.M. in McBride Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley with Dr. Jeff Hardy officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 12:00 noon until service time at 3:30 P.M. at McBride Funeral Home. Survivors include her husband, Edward Jackson Lence of Ripley; her children, William Andrew Yarbrough (Peggy) of Waynesboro, Tennessee, Martin Landers "Buck" Yarbrough (Gena) of Saltillo, Terri Yarbrough Stanford (John) of Ripley, Kimberly Yarbrough Hardy (Jeff) of Branson West, Missouri, Crystal Lence Hutcheson (David) of Paducah, Kentucky; thirteen grandchildren, Andrew Yarbrough, Elizabeth Yarbrough, Austin Yarbrough, Chelsea Wildmon (Wesley), Houston Yarbrough, Stephen Stanford (Megan), Taylor Stanford (Addie), Adam Stanford, Joshua Hardy (Chris), Jacob Hardy (Rachel), Grant Hutcheson, David Hutcheson, McCall Hutcheson and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Daphna Naron Cook (Paul) and Bettie Naron Wright both of Vardaman. Preceding her in death were her parents and one infant son, Kenneth Naron Yarbrough; brother-in-law, Sonny Wright. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to My Choices Pregnancy Clinic, P.O. Box 1351, Ripley, MS 38663 or Sancturary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803
