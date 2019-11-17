RIPLEY, MS -- Patsy Sue Naron Lence, 81, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Tuesday November 19, 2019 3:30 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday November 19, 2019 12 Noon until 3:30 PM at McBride Funeral Home.

