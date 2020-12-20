Annette Lenoir, 53, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat, Dec 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sat, Dec 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellowss.

