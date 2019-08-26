Juanez Cox Lentz, 92, passed away August 23, 2019, at Morningside Place in Overland Park, KS. She was born June 5, 1927, in Tishomingo County, MS to Renard and Rhoda Parker Cox. In 1943, she married William Lentz in Red Bay, AL. They moved to Tupelo and later resided in Verona after William's overseas service in World War II. She enjoyed helping people and opened Juanez's Hair Design and Reflexology in Kansas City, KS in 1968. She returned to Verona for five years in 2003 before moving back to Kansas City to continue her reflexology business until her health failed in 2016. She was a member of Southside Assembly of God Church. Services will be 1 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with her grandson, Pastor Scott Lentz officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Juanez is survived by two sons, Jerry Lentz (Betty) of Guntown and Larry Lentz (Florentina) of Shawnee, KS; a sister, JoAnna James (Charley) of Huntsville, AL; two grandson, Cory Lentz of Kansas City, KS and Scott Lentz (Alana) of Saltillo; six great-grandchildren, Lyra Lentz, Lila Lentz, Tucker Lentz, Lucy Lentz, Shepherd Lentz and Parker Lentz all of Saltillo; She also leaves five nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; one son, Timothy Lentz; a daughter, Juanda Kay Lentz and a brother, Travis Cox. Visitation will be 12 - 1 Tuesday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
