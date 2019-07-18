IUKA -- Eula Mae Leonard, 101, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home in Iuka. Services will be on Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 am at Jones Chapel CME Church. Visitation will be on Saturday morning 1 hour prior to service at Jones Chapel. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Iuka.

