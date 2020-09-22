Marshall E. Leonard, Jr., age 66, was taken to his eternal heavenly home on Sunday, September 13, 3030. A memorial was held September 17, 2020 commemorating the Savior's blessings for Marshall at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Tupelo Internment will be at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso this Fall.
Donations may be made in Marshall's memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1305 Lawhon Drive, Tupelo, MS 38804.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.