On Monday evening, May 31, 2021, Sylvia Laurette Wallis Leonard, 88, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of home following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Ms. Leonard will be at 11 AM Thursday, June 3 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery near Ripley. Ms. Leonard was born May 19, 1933 in Ripley, the youngest child of the late Coy and Ophelia Morgan Wallis. She received her education at Ripley High School and was employed as an administrative assistant in the Memphis area with companies that included, Kraft Foods Corporation and Stewart-Jackson Pharmaceuticals. A faithful member of Pine Hill Primitive Baptist Church, Ms. Leonard will be remembered as a generous, hospitable lady who enjoyed opening her home to her cherished family and friends. She was known as an excellent cook and in earlier years, treasured the moments caring for her much loved grandchildren. A beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Ms. Leonard will be missed by all that had the opportunity to know and love her. Visitation will be today from 10 AM to 11 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by her daughters, Diana Bell (Steve) of Memphis, Darlene Ewing of Ripley and Tracey Tomlinson (Eddie) of Walnut, five grandchildren, Andrea Strevel (Joseph), Abigail Sacran (Louis), Stephen Ewing, Eric Ewing and Bella Morris, nine great grandchildren, a host of loving nieces, nephews, friends and her loyal pet canine, "Max". She was also preceded in death by a sister, Billie Rowland and a brother, Hassell Wallis. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.