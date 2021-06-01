Sylvia Laurette Wallis Leonard, 88, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at her residence in Ripley. Services will be on Thursday, June 3 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 3 from 10 AM to 11 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.