Charles Douglas Leopard, 60, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home in Ripley, MS. He was born on November 7, 1960, to Lonnie Douglas and Addie Mae Barnes Leopard in Memphis, TN. He was a self-employed Roofer and Construction Worker and a Baptist. Services will be at 3:00 PM Saturday, March 20, 2021, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Steele officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 19, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Charles is survived by two daughters: Vickie Rathbone (Dennis) of Asheville, NC, Amanda Tucker (Steven); two sons: Charles Dewayne Leopard (Cynthia) of Paragould, AR, L. Z. Leopard of Hernando, MS; one brother: Thomas Earl Leopard, Sr. (Lucy) of Ripley, MS; nine grandchildren: Dakota Baldwin, Wyatt Baldwin, Hunter Baldwin, Shawn Baldwin, Jennifer Tucker, Chloe Tucker, Grayson Tucker, Treyvor Leopard, Charlotte Bowen; and a niece: Danielle Sides Preceded in death by his parents; one sister: Linda Kay Vick: one brother-in-law: Daniel W. Hendrix. Pallbearers will be Willie Hendrix, Daniel Hendrix, Thomas Leopard, Peter Smith, Scottie Weaver, Henry Williams, Josh Ginn, Bobby Lee Davis, Edward Sides. Expressions of sympathy, for the Leopard family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
