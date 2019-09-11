Richard David Leopard, 71, resident of Ripley, passed away Wednesday morning September 11, 2019 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Leopard will be at 3 PM Thursday September 12 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery near Ripley. Mr. Leopard was born August 8, 1948 in Benton County, the son of the late Lanceford and Martha Mae Brown Leopard. He received his education in the Benton and Tippah County Public School System and was employed as a logger as long as health permitted. A Christian, Mr. Leopard will be remembered as a family oriented person who enjoyed humor, visiting friends and family in the community, "piddlin" around his yard and repairing vehicles. Visitation will be today form 1 Pm to 3 Pm at The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Leopard is survived by three sisters, Martha Louise Earnest (Earl) of Selmer, TN, Carolyn Whitehead (Hugh) of Blue Mountain and Judy Windham of Ripley, one brother, Donald Lance Leopard (Candy) of Dumas and a host of loving nieces and nephews. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.