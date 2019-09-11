Richard David Leopard, 71, resident of Ripley, passed away Wednesday morning September 11, 2019 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Leopard will be at 3 PM Thursday September 12 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery near Ripley. Mr. Leopard was born August 8, 1948 in Benton County, the son of the late Lanceford and Martha Mae Brown Leopard. He received his education in the Benton and Tippah County Public School System and was employed as a logger as long as health permitted. A Christian, Mr. Leopard will be remembered as a family oriented person who enjoyed humor, visiting friends and family in the community, "piddlin" around his yard and repairing vehicles. Visitation will be today form 1 Pm to 3 Pm at The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Leopard is survived by three sisters, Martha Louise Earnest (Earl) of Selmer, TN, Carolyn Whitehead (Hugh) of Blue Mountain and Judy Windham of Ripley, one brother, Donald Lance Leopard (Candy) of Dumas and a host of loving nieces and nephews. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com

