"To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord." Judy Mae Leopard Windham, 63, lifelong resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully July 10, 2021 at Magnolia Hospital in Corinth with her devoted daughter by her side following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Windham will be at 12 Noon Tuesday July 13 at Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church. Bro. Doc Shelton will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Windham was born on July 5, 1958 in Ripley, Ms to the late Lance and Martha Brown Leopard. She recieved her education in the Pine Grove School System and was a valued employee with Prentiss Manufacturing until her retirement. A member of Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church, Mrs. Windham was an avid owl collector, she collected owls from all over the United States. She will be remembered for her love of people and enjoyed Facebook daily to communicate, share memories, pray for others and see how she could help anyone in need. Favorite pastimes included cooking, sewing, gardening and tending her beautiful flowers. Visitation will be 10AM to 12PM Tuesday July 13 at Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church. Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Sonia Windham, Tonia Windham and Jo Windham Taylor (Ben) all of Ripley, two sisters, Louise Earnest (Earl) of Selmer, Tennessee, Carolyn Whitehead (Hugh) of Ripley, one brother, Donald Leopard (Candy) of Dumas, one granddaughter, McKayla Littlejohn (Brett Butler) of Ripley, a host of nieces and nephews and a special friend Earl Hopkins of Ripley. She was also preceded in death by her husband Ed Windham, two grandsons, Kane Elliott and Kade Taylor, 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Windham family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
