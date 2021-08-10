Barbara Ann Lesley. 77, passed away on August 9, 2021 at Magnolia Manor Assisted Living in Tupelo. She was born on February 11, 1944 to parents Talmadge "T. A." and Corrine Randolph in Wichita, KS. She lived most of her life in Itawamba and Monroe County. She enjoyed church, yard sales, puzzle books and being with her family. She was a member of the Nettleton Pentecostal Church. Funeral services will be at the Nettleton Pentecostal Church on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Larry Davis and Rev. Jordan Davis officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Alisha Armstrong Miller (Steve), Angie Lesley, two sisters, Faye Minich, Sherry Jones, four brothers, Sammy Randolph, Buster Randolph, Danny Randolph, Mike Randolph, one grandson, Kade Michael Baker, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Jimmy Randolph, and her husband Arlin Lesley. Pallbearers will be Wade Randolph, Greg Randolph, Richard Randolph, Brad Minich, Jimmy Lee Randolph, and Chace House. Honorary pallbearers will be Brantley, Grayson, and Lincoln Perkins. Visitation will be on Thursday 12:00-1:00 before service time at the Nettleton Pentecostal Church. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
