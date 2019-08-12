Legendary Choral Director, Organist, Pianist and Great Soul, Dr. James Bruce Lesley, 63, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his residence in Starkville. A Service in Music and Words celebrating Dr. Lesley's life will be held at 5 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, 5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS. 38801. (662 840 5000) Friends will be received from 3 PM-service time Friday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. In lieu of flowers, it is strongly suggested that memorials may be sent to the Dr. J. Bruce Lesley Music Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS. 38802. The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. It is requested that your memories of Bruce be sent to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net to be compiled for permanent housing at the Mitchell Memorial Library at Mississippi State University.
