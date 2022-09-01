Vance Jane Lesley

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Vance Jane Lesley, 87, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Claiborne @ Adelaide Assisted Living in Starkville. She loved cats, traveling, going on tours and spending time with family and friends. She was a former employee of USF & G and she was a Methodist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Friday, September 02, 2022 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Joe Coggins officiating. Burial in Bethany Cemetery. She is survived by her nephews, Michael "Mike" (Gayle) Lesley and Stephen "Steve" (Jenny) Lesley; great-nieces and great-nephews, Cameron (Land) Lesley, Caitlin Lesley and Mallory (Nic) Lesley; great-great-niece, Lani Lesley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim L. Lesley and Lula Smith; sister, Polly Boling and a brother, James Wayne Lesley. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.