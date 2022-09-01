Vance Jane Lesley, 87, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Claiborne @ Adelaide Assisted Living in Starkville. She loved cats, traveling, going on tours and spending time with family and friends. She was a former employee of USF & G and she was a Methodist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Friday, September 02, 2022 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Joe Coggins officiating. Burial in Bethany Cemetery. She is survived by her nephews, Michael "Mike" (Gayle) Lesley and Stephen "Steve" (Jenny) Lesley; great-nieces and great-nephews, Cameron (Land) Lesley, Caitlin Lesley and Mallory (Nic) Lesley; great-great-niece, Lani Lesley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim L. Lesley and Lula Smith; sister, Polly Boling and a brother, James Wayne Lesley. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.