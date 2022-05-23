Edith Annette Haydock Leslie realized the joy and assurance of her salvation on Saturday, May 21, 2022 when she transformed to her eternal home from Shearer Richardson Nursing Center in Okolona. Annette was 85 years old. She was born March 20, 1937 in the Palmetto Community on the ole Haydock Farm to the late John M. Haydock and Eva Ivy Haydock Hall. She lived her entire life within sight of her birthplace! Annette graduated from Verona High School in l955 and was selected Miss Verona High School. She married Joe Leslie on October 22, 1955. She worked in area garment plants early on, then became a housewife/homemaker devoting all her time to her husband and 4 sons. Later in life, Annette became a caregiver for the elderly and worked as a home health aide. Always having a passion for others, Annette enjoyed flowers and gardening and her yard was always perfect. A Godly woman, she was an avid bible reader and would often quote John 3: 16 to family, friends and strangers. Annette loved southern gospel music, the Gaither's and especially Bro. Howard and Sis. Vestal Goodman. She was a lifelong member of Oak Valley Christian Church, attended Oak Ridge Christian Church but had attended Palmetto Baptist Church in her later years. A service celebrating her life will be held at 6 PM Today (Tue. May 24, 2022) in the the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Dale Carr officiating. Private burial will be at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Visitation will be from 4PM-service time today. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 6 PM and permanently archived thereafter. Annette is survived by her four sons and their families; John Albert Leslie (Cathy) of Brewer; Joe Leslie, Jr. (Mecshell) of Pontocola, Ralph Leslie (Michelle) of Palmetto and Marty "Moe" Leslie of Palmetto; Mama Net leaves her grandchildren whom she doted over; Leigh Ann Houston (Greg), Crystal Barnett (Sput), Michael Leslie, Melody Leslie, Justin Harlow, Brandon Leslie (Nyssa), Britt Leslie (Jesse), Emily Kennedy (Daniel), Blake Greenhill, Kyle Leslie and Kolby Leslie. 16 great grandchildren. a special lifelong friend, Mary Hallman. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, John Haydock and Eva Haydock Hall (Ralph, deceased), her husband, Joe who died March 22, 2007, 2 brothers, John "Pretty Boy" Haydock (Jane) and Billy Joe Haydock and her beloved dog, Maple. Pallbearers will be all her grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
