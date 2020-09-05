TUPELO -- B H Leslie, 81, passed away Friday, September 04, 2020, at River Place Nursing Center in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, September 5, at 2 p.m. at Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the Leslie family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

