Frank Carroll Leslie, 87, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. He was born June 19, 1935, to Harrison and Johnnie Mae Payne Leslie. He worked as a butcher at Kroger and owned and operated Leslie Grocery in the Richmond community for 35 years. He was a member of Richmond Baptist Church and had served 9 years in the National Guard. He enjoyed working around his shop. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Ricky Pierce officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Leslie; and one son, Timothy C. Leslie (Debbie), all of the Richmond community; one daughter, Kim Leslie Loyd (Mike) of the Eggville community; three sisters, Hazel Riggs of Tupelo, Helen Little of the Greenwood community, and Sharia Leslie Brown Sewell of Tupelo; four grandchildren, Nathan Rogers, Hollie Leslie Marcy (Brad), Amy Dickens (Chad), and Kelly Ivy (Brad); seven great-grandchildren, Maddie Rogers, Mia Rogers, Lexie Dickens, Brady Hood, Abby Hood, Katie Ivy, and Katelyn Harlow; and his friend, Marvin Little of Dorsey. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Benny Leslie; two brothers-in-law, Eddie Riggs and Carl Brown; and his fishing buddy, Billy Shumpert. Pallbearers will be Scott Little, Danny Webb, Herman Hussey, Sr., Harry Leslie, Glynn Rhudy, and J.C. Holloway. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Lindsey, Joey Wilburn, and Eddie Wilburn. Visitation will be from noon until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Leslie family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.