Stephen Glenn Leslie, 64, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home from a lengthy illness. He was born January 7, 1956, in Jackson, MS, to Andrew Jackson and Claudette Carol Mouring Leslie. He was with the State of Florida Department of Transportation for 25 years until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 17, at the Walton Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Debbie, of Plant City, FL; a son, Jeremy, of Plant City, FL; a daughter, Tabitha Galindo of Mantachie; a step-son, Matt Neal of Navarre, FL; five grandchildren, Isabella Galindo, Miguel Galindo, Andy Leslie, Clay Leslie, and Casey Leslie; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Cynthia Parker and Patricia Livingston. Condolences may be shared with the Leslie family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
