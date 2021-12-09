Robert Wayne Lessel, 57, passed away December 7, 2021 at his home. Wayne did mechanic work and body work. He loved his nieces, hunting, and fishing. Wayne also enjoyed traveling with friends. Wayne is survived by his two brothers, James Lessel(Sheila) and Joey Lessel(Evonna); his nieces, Taylor Parker(Devin), Tori Lessel(Bryce), and Jade Bridgman; his nephews, Kevin Lessel(Lisa) and Chris Morris(Patricia); several great nieces, one great nephew; and several special friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Lessel and his father, Curnie Lessel. Services will be Friday, December 10, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Lee Dillard and Bro. Dustin Long officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be Thursday, December 9th 5PM-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and Friday, December 10th 1PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
