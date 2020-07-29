MEMPHIS -- Patricia Daniel Lester, 59, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Signature Health Care in Memphis. Graveside. Services will be on Saturday August 1, 2020 2:30 at Oak Ridge Cemetery Water Valley. Walk Through. Visitation will be on Saturday August 1, 2020 1:00 - 2:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery Serenity Daniels is in charge of services.

