Sharon Cherita LeSure, 51, passed away Monday, December 07, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Private Graveside. Services will be on Saturday December 12, 2020 at Hopewell # 2 Church Cemetery 249 Hwy 313 East Holly Springs, MS Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements . Visitation will be on Friday December 11, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.