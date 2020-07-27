AMORY -- Anne Weaver Lettieri, 82, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 AM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 AM to service time at Holland - Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.