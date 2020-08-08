Alline Lewellen, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 08, 2020 at the Tishomingo Manor. She was a seamstress, and was employed at Lucky Star Mfg. for over 15 years, Guntown slacks and she sewed for the public. She was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, August 09, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with Bro. Charles Harper officiating. Burial will be in the Lebanon Cemetery. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Iowa Thompson Lewellen; sisters, Georgia Moore Thompson and Margreat Youngblood; brothers, Robert Lewellen, Dan Lewellen and Clarence Lewellen. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
