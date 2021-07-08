Charles "Doug" Lewellen, 88, passed away Wednesday, July 07, 2021, at his home in Ripley. Services will be on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11am at Criswell Cemetery, Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on Friday from 10am-11am at Criswell Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.