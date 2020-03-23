Jeannette "Jan" Belle Brown Lewellen, 79, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home in Ripley, MS. She was born to Clarence J. and Velva Heffelfinger Brown in Engelwood, CA. Jan was Owner and Operator of Next to New for 38 years. She was of the Lutheran faith. A private family graveside service will on March 25, 2020 at the Dumas Cemetery. Jan is survived by three daughters: Debra Staneart of Yuma, AZ, Sherry Adams of Ripley, MS, Kim Gray of Ripley, MS; two sons: Jack Adams (Mary) of Alpine, MS, David Adams (Debb) of White Cloud, MI; nine grandchildren: Steven Staneart, Susan Yarbough, Heather Holiman, Christie Staneart, Kesha Lewellen, Joey Gray, Joshua Gray, Christopher Adams, Stephanie Johnson; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son: Michael Lewellen; one sister: Barbara Kostelny, one brother: Jack Brown; one grandchild Justin Smith, and one son-in-law: Mike Staneart. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Expressions of sympathy, for the Lewellen family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
