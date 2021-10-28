Nelbert Vance Lewellen passed away at the age of 90 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. He was born September 1, 1931 in Ripley, Mississippi to Leonard Lewellen and Lona Barkley Lewellen. He was a retired Electrical Engineer and Vice President from AT&T. He was a graduate of MS State and did graduate work at MIT and attended the Methodist Church. Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel followed by a Graveside Service at New Hope Cemetery in Blue Mountain at 2:30 p.m. Nelbert is survived by one brother: Curtis W. Lewellen (Mary Caroline) of West Point, MS; one nephew: David McElwain of Ripley, MS; four nieces: Myra Kennedy (Dale) of Southaven, MS, Lori Wicks of Houston, TX, Lona Rosetti of West Point, Susan Wallace of Tarpon Springs, FL; Special caregiver Reeca Odom (Clint) of Ripley, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Billy T. Lewellen; one sister: Nyleen McElwain; one brother-in-law: Orbrey McElwain. Edward Willingham will have a special prayer. Pallbearers will be Tony Rosetti, Andrew Dichiara, Edward Willingham, Jeff Kennedy. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
