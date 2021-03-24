Ruby Glenne Lewellen, 85, of Booneville, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Landmark Nursing and Rehab. She was a Baptist, and she loved cooking, reading and working in the yard. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 26, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Blake Hatfield officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM on Friday. She is survived by two sons, Danny Lewellen of Rienzi, and Jack Lewellen of Booneville; one brother, Harold Hatfield (Suna) of Memphis, TN; one sister, Barbara Hester (Tommy) of Rienzi; four grandchildren, Michael Lewellen (Jessica), Jessica Emerson (Jamie), Laura Rose Finley (Ryan) and Mark Lewellen (Megan); four great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Opal Hatifeld; one daughter, Terri Krawczykowski, one brother, James Daniel "Pete" Hatfield; son-in-law, Tom Krawczykowski, two sister-in-laws, Elouise Hatfield and June Hatfield. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com

